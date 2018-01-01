Beaufort Co. agencies provide safety tips ahead of cold weather

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are braving through the freezing temperatures in hopes to stay warm including different agencies including Chocowinity’s Emergency Medical Services.

The agency is giving out tips to the public in preparation for the cold temperatures throughout the week, including paramedic, Matthew Goodwin.

“You want to make sure you wear plenty of layers,” said Goodwin. “A lot of times, staying warm and inside is a key ingredient to prevent hypothermia.”

The extra layers add another protection against the possibility of your body losing heat faster than it can produce.

EMS crews recommend staying hydrated before entering the chilly temperatures.

“Drink plenty of water and make sure you keep an extra bottle of water, in case of emergencies,” said Goodwin.

Even with the tips, it isn’t easy for those who have to live in the dangerous temperatures, like Michael Mayo.

“It’s hard but I’ve been able to maintain,” said Mayo. “It’s good to have a place like this because you do have somewhere that you can go to get out the weather at certain times.”

Mayo is one of the many people taking advantage of the warm opportunity.

“I deeply appreciate the Zion shelter and I actually tell these people who run this place, every single day, how much I appreciate this.”

The E.M.S. also recommends packing on the layers when stepping outside.

The more heat your body is able to maintain the easier it is to prevent different viral infections like the flu.