PIKEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 79-year-old man has been found dead in his burning home in North Carolina.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Maj. Richard Lewis said firefighters found Landis Jones’ body in the bathroom of his Pikeville home around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Lewis says Jones lived alone.

Lewis said in a statement that investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.