Uptown restaurants celebrating New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many New Year’s Eve celebrations are taking place Sunday night in Uptown Greenville.

One hot spot is Winslow’s.

They have all the decor out to kick off the New Year.

They are extending their Sunday hours until 2 a.m. while guests enjoy a live band.

Manager Matthew Kegerreis also says they are offering complimentary champagne for the toast at midnight.

“We are going to watch the ball drop as the big activity,” Kegerreis said. “We are going to clear some space. We are going to have a live artist performing, Josh Branch, and we are going to have a glass of champagne for everybody ready to go.”

There are several other events happening in the area.

Uptown Brewing Company has live music to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Crave, Fire, Trollingwood, Christy’s and Pitt Street Brewing Company have specials and events going on as well.

