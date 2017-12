ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police say the killing of a 40-year-old man in North Carolina was an act of domestic violence.

Rocky Mount Police said they were called to a home around 3:45 a.m. Friday and found Toby Harrison shot to death.

Authorities released few details beyond blaming domestic violence for the killing.

Police said in a statement that the circumstances of the shooting will be reviewed. No charges have been filed and the investigation continues.