GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new year is bringing new businesses to Uptown Greenville.

Luna Pizza is opening Tuesday.

It is located right off of Dickinson Avenue next to Pitt Street Brewing Company.

The pizza shop will use locally sourced ingredients and dough that is made from scratch.

They cook specialty pizzas in an 800-degree brick oven.

Owner Richard Williams learned the Neapolitan pizza-making technique from experts in Italy.