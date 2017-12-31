First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold with snow possible to start the new year

SUMMARY: Arctic air has settled back into the area. Expect bitterly cold weather and a little snow at the coast as we ring in the new year.



TODAY: Sunshine to start then clouds increase with highs only in the 30’s and wind chills in the teens and 20’s through the day.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers possible right along the coast. A quick dusting to an inch is possible right along the coast. Lows will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Sunny but bitterly cold with highs only in the 20’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Windy and bitterly cold to start the new year, but sunshine will stick around. A low pressure system will ride up the coast line late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The storm will stay well off the coast but could pass close enough to bring rain and snow Wednesday night. We’ll fine tune that forecast over the next day or two. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of next week.

