First Alert Forecast: Bitterly cold with snow possible to start the new year

SUMMARY: Arctic air has settled back into the area. Expect bitterly cold weather and a little snow at the coast as we ring in the new year.

TODAY: Sunshine to start then clouds increase with highs only in the 30’s and wind chills in the teens and 20’s through the day.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers possible right along the coast. A quick dusting to an inch is possible right along the coast. Lows will be in the teens and 20’s with wind chills in the single digits.

MONDAY: Sunny but bitterly cold with highs only in the 20’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Windy and bitterly cold to start the new year, but sunshine will stick around. A low pressure system will ride up the coast line late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

The storm will stay well off the coast but could pass close enough to bring rain and snow Wednesday night. We’ll fine tune that forecast over the next day or two. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of next week.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
30° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
24° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
26° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
28° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
29° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
29° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
29° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
28° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
25° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
19° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
19° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
19° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
18° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
18° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
17° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
17° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
16° F
precip:
0%
