BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) – A home in Pitt County has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Sunday night.

Belvoir Fire, Staton House Fire and Falkland EMS all responded to 1414 Boss Ln. just before 7 p.m. Sunday. It took just under an hour to put out the flames.

Fire officials believe the fire began in the wood burning stove.

The family was able to make it out safely, and is now being assisted by the Red Cross.