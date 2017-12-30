Pirates drop AAC opener to Cincinnati, 66-54

The ECU women’s basketball team (8-6) fell to Cincinnati (9-5) 66-54 to open American Athletic Conference play.

Destiny Campbell, Salita Greene and Mickayla Sanders all finished with eight points apiece for the Pirates. Freshman Lashonda Monk added seven points and five steals in 17 minutes of action.

Cincinnati had four players score in double-figures with senior Ana Owens pacing the team with 18 points. Angel Rizor and Iimar’i Thomas each contributed 14 points. Junior Nikira Goings added 10 points.

Cincinnati had their largest lead of 20 points with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter and would close the quarter ahead by 14. The Pirates went on a 13-2 run in the fourth quarter that cut the Cincinnati lead to seven with 3:31 remaining. The Bearcats would then answer back and finish on a 6-1 scoring run.

The Pirates still lead the all-time series 8-6 following Saturday night’s meeting and are now 6-2 under eighth-year head coach Heather Macy.

Team Records

ECU (8-6, 0-1), Cincinnati (9-5, 1-0)

Opening Statement

“Obviously the effort was incredible, but in the American Conference, it takes way more than effort. It’s going to take recognition. It’s going to take execution and tonight in those two areas we were not very good. As much as you can prepare them and address it until you do it, you’ve just never done it.”

On preparing for UConn

“Well, first we’re going to go and look at the film from today and be able to address some of those errors with our team and correct a lot of that so that we’re better executing from our perspective and then we’ll look at the scouting report for the next game.

On learning the learning curve in AAC play

“We’ve got to be tougher. Our basketball team has got to have a much higher level of toughness and resilience in this league.”

Quarterly Scoring