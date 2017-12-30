People get head start on New Year’s fitness resolutions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — No, this is not the parking lot for a mall or shopping plaza. This is the packed lot of a Greenville gym.

People are rolling in ready to begin their quest to be fit.

“My 2018 fitness goals consist of dropping some extra pounds and toning up for the new year,” said gym member, Catrice Johnson.

“I’m going to try to make it to the gym more often,” said gym member, Ana Podcameni. “I think I’m making it once every month.”

Fitness Connection has been “running” non-stop.

“So we started having surges in membership increases earlier last week and it’s been continuing this week each and every day,” said fitness manager, Ian Smith. “More and more each day.”

While some make it their resolution – “My New Year’s resolution is to work out a little bit more, exercise a little bit more,” said gym member, Beau Young.

Others know they shouldn’t set the bar too high.

“Do you usually set a fitness resolution?” “No, no cause that lasts a month,” said Podcameni.

It is important to make resolutions that are obtainable.

“The best way is to set realistic goals, set goals that maybe you’ve tried to achieve before,” said Smith. “Nutrition is a huge key on how you are going to be successful. We have fitness consultants and personal trainers.”

Once the habit of going to the gym sets in many realize their goals become a new lifestyle.

“Starting more with cardio and respiratory type workouts; just getting back into shape. Getting that heart rate up! Working your way into some higher goals,” said Smith.

“I want to feel good about myself and spend some time with me. Have great instructors – that’s it, it’s my me time,” said Podcameni.