New Years events scheduled across the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re still looking for last minute New Years plans, we’ve got you covered. Events are planned across the East to bring in 2018 in style.

From Saturday until Monday, the Crystal Coast will be celebrating the new year in Morehead City. There will be indoor and outdoor activities, live musicians, storytellers, dance groups, tours, artists and art competitions and more. On Sunday night, the countdown to midnight will be complete with a Crab Pot Drop, live music and fireworks.

Meanwhile in Atlantic Beach, the Fort Macon State Park will ring in the new year with the annual cannon blast. There will be three large cannons fired at 7 p.m. Sunday to coincide with midnight Greenwich Mean Time. The event runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

In Mount Olive, the pickle drop will also take place at 7 p.m. It will happen at the corner of Cucumber and Vine in Mount Olive. The event is free, and will feature live music, complimentary refreshments, and of course pickles.

In Carolina Beach, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place from 9 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. The event is free and will feature a DJ, refreshments, party favors and a raffle. A giant lighted beach ball will be dropped at midnight followed by fireworks.

In Kinston, Chef and the Farmer will celebrate the new year with a special dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

New Bern will ring in 2018 with a Glow Year’s Eve event on Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton.

In Greenville, numerous Uptown businesses will be holding parties to bring in the new year. The Hilton Greenville location will also be throwing a massive party starting at 9 p.m. Sunday. That event will require a purchased ticket.