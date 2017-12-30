Local liquor store gears up for New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the biggest parties of the year kick off tomorrow night. Whether people are going out or staying in to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

For some stocking up on the drinks started early.

Firefly Wine Shop in Greenville says they’ve been busy the past week.

“Actually the cold weather this week slowed it down a little,” said owner and manager of Firefly Wine Shop. “But then yesterday people were running out of time. So they are definitely starting to come back in and stock up. Based on last year today and tomorrow are actually will be the biggest days.”

Brenda Drake says many people come in for quantity versus quality during New Year’s Eve.

Law enforcement agencies across our state are warning people not to drink and drive and to either use a cab or have a designated driver.