Hilton Greenville preps for big New Year's Eve celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The biggest New Year’s Eve party east of Raleigh – that’s what they are calling the celebration that will take place tomorrow night at the Hilton in Greenville.

D.J. Dogg, and local bands “Trainwreck” and “Spare Change” will be on hand to provide music for the last night of 2017.

1,500 people usually attend. This is the tenth year spare change is holding this party. They’ve been prepping since Wednesday.

“Well we change our setup design,” said lead singer of Spare Change, Jordan Rouse. “We change all that stuff every year. We add or take away things we like or don’t like…but more than anything we try to make it run smoother every year.”

Ticket prices for event are $25 but go up to $30 tomorrow.

Alcoholic drinks will be available throughout the night.

