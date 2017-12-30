First Alert Forecast: A warm up on the way

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Turning milder today ahead of another arctic front which will usher in the coldest air of the season next week.

TODAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and milder with highs in the 40’s and low 50’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold again with lows in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine but much colder with highs only in the 30’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Windy and cold to ring in 2018 with sunshine sticking around. Low pressure will ride up the NC coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Right now, it looks like the storm stays well offshore but a few rain or snow showers are possible at the coast late Wednesday into Thursday. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of next week.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
27° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
43° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sun
26° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sun
27° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
28° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
31° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sun
32° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sun
29° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sun
25° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sun
24° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sun
23° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
22° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
22° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
21° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
20° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
19° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.