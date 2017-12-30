First Alert Forecast: A warm up on the way

SUMMARY: Turning milder today ahead of another arctic front which will usher in the coldest air of the season next week.



TODAY: Clouds and sun. Breezy and milder with highs in the 40’s and low 50’s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold again with lows in the 20’s inland, 30’s at the coast.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine but much colder with highs only in the 30’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: Windy and cold to ring in 2018 with sunshine sticking around. Low pressure will ride up the NC coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Right now, it looks like the storm stays well offshore but a few rain or snow showers are possible at the coast late Wednesday into Thursday. A reinforcing shot of arctic air arrives for the end of next week.

