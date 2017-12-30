Fireworks safety for bringing in the new year

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT)- Firework shows are a staple for exploding into the New Year.

In North Carolina though, anything above a Class C firework is illegal.

This consist of any fireworks that explode. This leaves most people in the East buying stationary fireworks that may not involve as much danger, but can still be harmful if not played with caution.

Joy Still sells fireworks with her husband to raise money for the Pentecostal Sanctuary of Winterville.

“I recommend parents set them off, don’t let your children do it,” said Still, “Even the sparkler sometimes, you don’t know what a little spark might do.”

Still and her husband will be at the Wal-Mart off of Hooker road today and tomorrow selling fireworks.

