Elderly man found dead in Wayne County house fire

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly Wayne County man was found dead in a burned home on Saturday, officials said.

The fire at a two-story home was reported just before 12:15 p.m. at 120 Weathervane Road in Pikeville, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Landis Jones, 79, was found dead inside the home by crews who were fighting the fire, deputies said.

Jones, who lived at the house, was the only person inside the home when the fire broke out.  He was found on the first floor in a bathroom, Wayne County Major Richard Lewis said in a news release.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

