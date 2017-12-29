Tax plan could impact local donation centers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The signing of the new tax plan by President Trump will bring many changes for Americans.

One noticeable difference is the fact that charitable donations will be harder to write-off starting next year.

This is due to the change in the tax plans deductible allowance.

Ministries like Hope of Glory in Greenville rely heavily on donations throughout the year.

Cat Knell works at Hope of Glory and said, “We get donations every single day. Donations come from people throughout Pitt County and even elsewhere.”

Knell said around the holidays’ things tend to pick up.

“We get a lot of donation this time of year people are cleaning out they’re packing up from Christmas and they want to get rid of stuff,” said Knell

And they’ve got just about everything from shoes, clothing, accessories, and jewelry.

“It’s able to touch our community and impact our community so when people donate they donate to the mission and the core value of who we are,” said Knell.

Analysts say with the passing of the new federal tax plan write-offs for donations will be hard to come by.

According to a study by the Chronicle of Philanthropy, charities are expecting a $20 billion drop in donations nationwide next year.

That statistic isn’t slowing down the work here.

“We always give willingly we give for the lord,” said Knell. “So to be able to say that we are or are not giving because of different things I am not concerned about our donors at all. Our donors are great and amazing and they serve because they want to because that is what the lord has called us to do.”