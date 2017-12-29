Suspects wanted in armed robbery case near East Carolina University

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A report was made Tuesday to East Carolina University Police Department regarding an armed robbery that occurred close to the campus.

The robbery took place on 11th Street near Anderson Street in Greenville.

Authorities said there are two suspects wanted for the involvement in the robbery.

The first suspect is a black male last seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored sweatshirt or coat and running west on 11th street toward Lawrence Street.

The second suspect is a white male last seen wearing a gray hooded coat, gray shirt, and blue jeans, and walking through Ross Place parking lot towards Lawrence Street.

The suspects are possibly armed and are still at large.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact East Carolina University Police Department at 252-328-6787 or Greenville Police Department at 252-329-4317.

 

 

