Superior judge rules in favor of Blounts Creek, vacates mine discharge permit

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — In a statement released on Friday by Sound Rivers, an eastern North Carolina superior court judge ruled Thursday in favor of Blounts Creek residents in the case involving the limestone mining company Martine Mariette Materials.

The court ruling can on December 18 when Judge Joshua Willey Jr. overturned the lower court decision and vacated or annulled the twelve million gallons per day mine discharge permit given to the Martine Marietta Materials by the Division of Water Resources.

Judge Willey also ruled that the Sound Rivers and community members had the right to bring a permit challenge to court.

The foundation said they worked hard to protect the public’s right to access the courts when the regulatory agencies get it wrong.

The court win will protect Blounts Creek.

Heather Deck, executive director Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper at Sound Rivers said this is a win for all that love the special waterways of Beaufort County. Our community never gave in, our laws are upheld and Blounts Creek is protected.