Search leads to meth, cocaine, heroin, and weapons drug bust in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department presented two search warrants to two Newport men on December 22 regarding a case involving a large sum of drugs and weapons.

During the first warrant, detectives seized 88.35 grams of methamphetamine, 55.47 grams of cocaine, 1.91 grams of marijuana, two handguns and one AR-15 rifle, $800 in cash and paraphernalia that was related to drug sales at 121 Lee Street in Newport.

During the second warrant, detectives seized 119.33 grams of methamphetamine, 45.81 grams of marijuana, 1.48 grams of black tar heroin, 1.39 grams of MDMA/ ecstasy, 0.5 grams of heroin, sixteen dosage units of prescription medication, two handguns, $12,176 cash and paraphernalia that was related to drug sales at 126 English Street.

These findings came after a months-long investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office makes it a high priority to target drug dealers in our community and we believe these two individuals were major suppliers of dangerous illegal drugs in our community. This is another step in our common goal to decrease illegal drug activity in our community,” said Sheriff Asa Buck of Carteret County.

Daniel Sangabriel, 29, of 121 Lee Street, was charged with two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, and one count each of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Sangabriel was placed under a $1 million secured bond and remains in the Carteret County Jail.

Joshua Allan Blondin, 28, of 126 English Street was charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm by felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blondin was placed under a $1 million secured bond and remains in the Carteret County Jail.

Anyone with information concerning the suspected sale and or use of illegal drugs is encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.

Information can be left anonymously.