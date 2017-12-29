NC senators urge homeowners to contact Dept. of Insurance midnight deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Certain North Carolina senators are urging the public to submit feedback to the North Carolina Department of Insurance before the end of Friday concerning the North Carolina Rate Bureau’s proposal to increase homeowner’s insurance by 18.7 percent for 2018.

The Rate Bureau filed a notice in November with the North Carolina Department of Insurance seeking increases in homeowner’s insurance rates as much as 25 percent in parts of eastern North Carolina.

A public comment forum was held by the North Carolina Department of Insurance in Raleigh on December 12 to discuss the increase in homeowner’s insurance.

Since the public comment forum, more than two thousand comments have been sent to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

The deadline to submit a public comment on the proposed rate hike ends Friday night.

Those wishing to post online comments can email 2017HomeInsurance@ncdoi.gov.