NC governor’s emergency declaration to free up heating fuel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s governor has signed an emergency declaration to allow heating fuel to be more easily distributed during a bitter cold snap. Meanwhile, roads are being treated in South Carolina’s coastal counties because of a forecast of light freezing rain.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order loosens restrictions on drivers transporting heating fuels such as propane. It also puts in extra measures to prevent price gouging.

A winter weather advisory was in effect for counties along the North and South Carolina coasts with some freezing rain possible through Friday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced that it was treating bridges in coastal areas and that it had road crews ready starting Thursday night.