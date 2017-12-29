First on 9: Multiple agencies battle overnight structure fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Multiple agencies spent the morning battling a structure fire in Pitt County.

Pitt County Communications confirms it happened at 42 48 N.C. 33 West at the intersection of Holland Rd. in Belvoir.

They say the call came in around 1:00 A.M.

Three fire departments were called to the scene including Belvoir, Staten House and Fog Horn Fire Departments.

There was one man inside at the time of the fire who got out safely.

“When you are starting a fire or tending to a fire in the fire place or woodstoves, be careful and embers or anything that might fall out of the fire place,” said Ed Meeks, Belvoir’s Assistant fire chief, “that is what we believe happened here, is the fire fell out of the fire place, on the floor, and caught the floor on fire.”

Belvoir Fire Department returned to the scene around 5:00 A.M. when the fire rekindled between some dead space in the walls.