Mount Olive Pickle Company prepares for 19th annual pickle drop

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – The countdown to 2018 is underway and many towns across the preparing for yearly traditions.

In Mount Olive, the famously known Mount Olive Pickle Company is preparing for the annual pickle drop.

The pickle staple was originally founded to brine cucumbers to be sold to other pickling firms. The original idea was not successful and led to a team of entrepreneurs to establish the company for the purpose of packing and selling its own pickle products.

The 19th annual New Years event is a tradition many in the community are looking forward to including longtime pickle connoisseur, Ed Borden.

“There’s a lot of people who live here and want to come back home,” said Borden. “They come back for this occasion and they see all of their friends and we’re really a very close-knit community.”

With distribution in all 50 states, Mt. Olive is the best-selling brand of pickles, peppers and relishes in the U.S.

Since the year 2000, the historical business has allowed those inside the community to come out and enjoy all the new year festivities on New Year’s Eve.

Lynn Williams is the public relations manager for the company and says the celebration garners 1,000 people every year.

“It never fails that we have folks from out of the country that happened to be here in Eastern North Carolina for the Holiday,” said Williams. “Many visitors wind up here on New Year’s Eve and it’s always fun to see.”

The company was founded in 1926 and currently uses over 185 million pounds of cucumbers and peppers. More than 63 million pounds are received each summer from independent growers in North Carolina. North Carolina is third in the nation in the agricultural production of pickling cucumbers.

The annual event is set to kick off at 5:30 and end with the New Year’s Eve Pickle descending down the pole at 7 p.m. and happens to be midnight in the Greenwich Mean Time.