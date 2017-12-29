Grifton electrical fire promts 6 firetrucks to respond

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Multiple fire departments responded to an electrical fire Friday in Grifton.

The fire took place just before 7:30 a.m. on McCotter Drive.

Ayden, Grifton, and Winterville fire departments responded to the call by sending six fire trucks.

The fire departments said the fire started in the crawl space under the house and was ruled as electrical.

“We pulled a line to get underneath the crawl space, there was actual fire, actual live fire, underneath that house, but we also saw smoke coming from the attic so we were worried it had got up into the walls, we just wanted to make sure we did not have any fire extension and we sent a crew up into the attic to make sure we didn’t have any extension to the attic,” said Justin Johnson, Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Chief.

