Jacksonville club ABC permits suspended after deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina ABC Commission suspended the permits of the Cave Gentlemen Club on Friday.

The suspension comes after reviewing statements of Jacksonville Police Department following a deadly shooting at the club on December 22.

In addition to the shooting at the club, authorities have responded to many service calls involving shots fired, fights, gambling and drug violations since the spring of 2016.

The business has held ABC permits since 2001.

“We appreciate our partnership with the ABC Commission and the state’s Alcohol Law Enforcement,” said Mike Yaniero, Jacksonville Police Chief. “The Jacksonville Police Department is committed to working with our partners to prevent violence.”

The suspension was immediate and remains in effect until the case is heard by the Office of Administrative Hearings.

The action is authorized under N.C. General Statute 150B-3(c), which states: “The proceedings shall be promptly commenced and determined.”

This is the third summary suspension issued this year by the NC ABC Commission and is part of the Commission’s ongoing focus on public health and public safety.