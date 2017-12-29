First Alert Forecast: Frigid temps are sticking around for a bit

SUMMARY: An Arctic air mass will keep a frigid forecast as we approach the New Year. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures into the upper teens to lower 20s inland and into the mid 20s to mid 30s along the coast. Northerly winds stick around making it feel colder, in the teens and 20s for most.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will stay partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. Winds will be breezy at times, out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph, thus making it feel a little colder.

TONIGHT: Chilly but quiet tonight with temps in the 20s inland and 30s along the coast. There may be a breeze at times, winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Warmer temperatures than what we have been seeing will move in for the first half of the weekend before another cold front drops temperatures back down into the 30s for Sunday. If you’re headed out for New Year’s celebrations, bundle up.

 

