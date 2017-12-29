Fees for DMV hearings will begin on New Years Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will start collecting state-mandated fees for administrative hearing beginning Monday.

The new legislation will affect nineteen administrative hearing types that review the revocation or suspension of vehicle license plates and license for drivers, inspection stations, automotive dealers, and mechanics.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle will notify eligible customers by mail on how to request a hearing, applicable fees and deadlines for submitting a request.

Most hearings will be scheduled when the request is submitted in writing and the fees are paid in full.

A waiver of fees is available for applicants who meet certain household income criteria.

For more information on the administrative hearings process and a list of fees visit www.MyNCDMV.gov.