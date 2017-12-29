Families celebrate new tradition by attending local theatres

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas means spending time with the ones you love and also going through annual traditions.

After unwrapping gifts, it was time to hit the theatre.

It’s the start of something special for Alexus Wilkins and her family.

“For me to come back and spend time with my family, reallymeans the world to me,” said Wilkins.

This year, the family decided to break from tradition.

“We watch the Christmas Story every Christmas,” said Wilkins “But, for me seeing that movie it reminds me of my childhood days.”

Pam Craven says the time together is about more than the movie.

“The most important thing is being together and celebrating our faith,” said Craven. “It’s about connecting with family, our colleagues, and our community.”