MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —

UPDATE: The man was rescued last night (12/28) and is recovering at New Hanover Regional Medical Center per Onslow County fire marshal, Brian Kelly.

Rescue efforts are underway in Maysville to free a man trapped inside a grain silo.

Emergency services are on the scene.

The owner of the farm said the man’s condition at the moment is stable.

