Authorities say woman killed in North Carolina house fire

CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A woman has died in a fire at a North Carolina home.

Fire marshal Jerry Cashwell tells WRAL-TV that the woman was home alone at the time of the Thursday night fire in Clinton. Her name and age were not immediately released.

Officials say that it took several crews hours to put the fire out.

Cashwell didn’t speculate on what caused the fire. But he did say that the home’s composition – a wood frame and covered in vinyl siding – made the fire harder to put out.

