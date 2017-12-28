Pirates win second straight by topping UMES

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The ECU women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to top University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 64-54 on Thursday night.

The Hawks hit the first field goal of the game with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Pirates. After scoring just nine points in the first quarter, ECU would rally to score 20 in the second to have a 29-18 lead at the break.

Destiny Campbell, Ariyana Williams and Thais Oliveria all scored in double-digits in the victory. Jordyn Smith paced UMES with eight points.

ECU finishes non-conference play 8-5 and will open AAC play on Saturday when they host Cincinnati at 5:00 p.m.