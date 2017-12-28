Pirates win second straight by topping UMES

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The ECU women’s basketball team overcame a slow start to top University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 64-54 on Thursday night.

The Hawks hit the first field goal of the game with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter to make the score 4-2 in favor of the Pirates. After scoring just nine points in the first quarter, ECU would rally to score 20 in the second to have a 29-18 lead at the break.

Destiny Campbell, Ariyana Williams and Thais Oliveria all scored in double-digits in the victory. Jordyn Smith paced UMES with eight points.

ECU finishes non-conference play 8-5 and will open AAC play on Saturday when they host Cincinnati at 5:00 p.m.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s