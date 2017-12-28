Panic alarm helps authorities respond to Roanoke Rapids bank robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Police responded to an active robbery Thursday morning at a Roanoke Rapids bank.
Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the panic alarm at PNC Bank on Julian Allsbrook Highway at 9:15 a.m.
The alarm turned out to be a robbery taking place.
Authorities said a male entered the bank and spoke with employees before handing one employee a note requesting money.
Bank employees complied and the subject fled on foot.
Roanoke Rapids Police Department Officers, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and City-County Drug Task Force Agents located the suspect on Interstate 95 and took him into custody without incident.
The investigation is still ongoing.