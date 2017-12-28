North Carolina family receives WWII vet’s missing medals

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman got a Christmas gift she wasn’t expecting after someone found her father-in-law’s World War II medals and tracked her down.

WRAL-TV reports Victoria Fels got a call last week from a group in Warrenton, Missouri, saying they had medals that belonged to Edward Fels.

Victoria Fels says the medals and discharge papers were lost when a professional cleaning crew helped clean out her mother-in-law’s house 11 years ago. Fels says a Vietnam veteran found the items on a back shelf at a Veterans of Foreign Wars office and started tracking down his relatives.

Fels says she has no idea how the medals ended up in Missouri but is happy to have them now.

