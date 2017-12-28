North Carolina begins issuing Real ID ahead of 2020 deadline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state of North Carolina has begun issuing new licenses called Real ID – which will be required to fly or get into federal facilities.

But, although Real ID won’t go into effect until 2020 in North Carolina, some people are worried if they don’t have it, they can’t fly starting on Jan. 1.

That’s not true.

Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mike England tells CBS North Carolina, “There is a lot of misinformation out regarding the Real ID.”

When you go through the TSA checkpoint, you first show your license along with a boarding pass before the search process begins.

By October 2020, your license will have to have a gold star on the upper right hand corner which shows it meets the federal requirements of Real ID.

To get a Real ID, you will need to physically go to the DMV office and show several documents to prove who you are.

They include:

Proof of identity such as birth certificate or passport

Proof of your social security number

Two documents to prove your address

Here is a link to the complete list of acceptable documents.

England says, until October 2020, “no one has anything to worry about in terms of air travel” if they use their current driver’s license.”

However, the NCDMV says you should start applying for your Real ID now.

The state began issuing Real ID licenses last May and over 200,000 people now have them in their possession.

But, the DMV says if you wait till closer to 2020 to get it, the crush of last minute applications will overload it’s system.

That’s why it advises applying for it sooner than later.

The one exception to the Real ID deadline involves the military. If you want to get on to a military post starting in January, you will need a Real ID now, but air passengers are OK.

Real ID will not be free.

The DMV says if your license is not up for renewal it’ll cost you $13 to get your Real ID, which is the same as it costs to get a replacement for an active license. If you are renewing your license, it’ll cost you $40 dollars.

If you have questions about Real ID, click this link.