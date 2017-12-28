NBA players shoot hoops with Coastal Plain Boys and Girls Club

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two well-known NBA players delivered an inspiring message to members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain at the Sunshine Lady Unit on December 16 in Emerald Isle.

NBA players Steven Smith and Dikembe Mutombo spoke about the importance of education and hard work to Boys and Girls Club members.

“Education can take your future than you can imagine, don’t take it for granted,” said Smith, NBA Champion, and Olympic gold medalist.

The event included members doing warm-ups, drills consisting of shooting, dribbling, balance and coordination, footwork and more with the players.

Smith highlighted how influential a person’s character can be saying “Dikembe is a Hall of Fame basketball player, but more importantly, he is a Hall of Fame person.”

Boys & Girls Clubs promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles, all of which the speakers touched on during the event.

“It’s important to show the kids their social responsibility, teaching them to stay out of trouble and to become a productive member of society,” said Mutombo.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain call 252-355-2345.