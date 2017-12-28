How to keep water pipes safe from freezing winter temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Temperatures continued to drop Thursday and homeowners have started to become concerned about protecting their houses from the cold winter weather.

One of the biggest cold weather concerns is water pipes freezing from the fringed temperatures causing possible damage to homes.

Pipes are known to freeze when the temperature dips below thirty degrees and water in the pipes can freeze just as easily as water out in the open.

Experts recommend to either keeping pipes insulted for water heaters in the attic or simply just run a constant drip in the house faucets.

The cost of fixing frozen pipes can be very expensive and could result in re-piping the whole house.

“Easily the best thing to do is to call a plumber they’re going to have to come in and assess where that damaged pipe is and then fix it, they can also call us so we can shut off the water, the water will not run,” said Anthony Whitehead, Greenville Utilities Water Quality.

If homeowners would like to save water, a tip given by experts suggest leaving an empty container under the dripping water to save for drinking water or to give to their pets.

 

