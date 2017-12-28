Greenville Police investigating armed robbery at local business

Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing two businesses at gunpoint this week.

The suspect went into the Salon Centric on Greenville Blvd. Thursday morning, demanded money from the register at gunpoint, then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a skeleton style mask.

Greenville Police say there was another armed robbery at a Speedway Store in Oak City, N.C.

It’s believed that the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information about either of these two robberies is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at  (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

