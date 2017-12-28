Gaylord Street residents voice concerns about the road’s condition

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Neighbors in one Winterville neighborhood say one of the roads is in poor condition, and that the town has done little to fix it for them.

Deborah Bibbs has lived on Gaylord Street for 39 years.

“I moved here in 1979,” Bibbs says.

She says during that time, the road has not been repaved once.

“We have some holes that if you go in them, it is going to tear the bottom our of your car,” Bibbs said. “The concrete is just breaking out of the ground so you are in the dirt.”

Her neighbor, AJ Oneal, has the same concerns.

“Well right there in front of my driveway, there was a bad hole that my wife’s car kept bottoming out in, and I got two flat tires that I had to pay out of pocket to have fixed, because I complained about that and no one ever came back and did anything,” Oneal said. “I have sent seven or eight complaints in, and the town won’t do anything about it.”

Oneal and BIbbs say all the town has done is patch up some of the holes, which only lasts a few months.

“This street is not as big as a lot of other streets in Winterville so maybe we are just not as big of an issue for them as they think,” Bibbs said.

Assistant Town Manager Ben WIlliams says Gaylord Street is on their radar as part of the 2017 Street Improvements project.

He says the project has been designed and they have a bidder, but that it is too cold to put asphalt on the ground right now.

They anticipate work to begin sometime this spring, but neighbors say they have heard that before.

“Every time I complain they tell me it is scheduled to be repaved in a few months, and I heard that years ago”

Neighbors say they hope the town follows through this time on its commitment.

“I think the quality in life in Winterville is very well, but I think the quality of life can be improved if we can improve the streets,” BIbbs said.