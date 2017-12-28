First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in effect until Friday

SUMMARY: An Arctic air mass will keep a frigid forecast as we approach the New Year. Details:

EARLY MORNING: Very cold temperatures will be in place out the door early this morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s but feeling like the teens with the wind chill factor. Bundle up!

THURSDAY: High pressure will allow skies to be mostly sunny.  But, it will be quite cold with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel even colder with the wind chill factor.

A LOOK AHEAD: A second storm system will develop and move up along the U.S. East Coast late Thursday into Friday. The latest computer forecast models are becoming more consistent by saying that most of the moisture with this next storm system will stay offshore.  However, with very cold air in place across eastern NC, any moisture that could come our way would likely be of a frozen variety.  Therefore, First Alert Weather Days will remain in effect for late Thursday and early Friday resulting from expected brutally cold temperatures and the small possibility of this particular storm system tracking closer to eastern NC and bringing a threat of wintry precipitation. Please stay with us as we fine tune the forecast with each new set of forecast information.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
27° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
24° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
28° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
29° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
27° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
26° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
26° F
precip:
0%
