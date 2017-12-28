First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in effect until Friday

SUMMARY: An Arctic air mass will keep a frigid forecast as we approach the New Year. Details:



EARLY MORNING: Very cold temperatures will be in place out the door early this morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s but feeling like the teens with the wind chill factor. Bundle up!

THURSDAY: High pressure will allow skies to be mostly sunny. But, it will be quite cold with afternoon highs only in the mid to upper 30s. Northerly winds between 10 and 20 mph will make it feel even colder with the wind chill factor.

A LOOK AHEAD: A second storm system will develop and move up along the U.S. East Coast late Thursday into Friday. The latest computer forecast models are becoming more consistent by saying that most of the moisture with this next storm system will stay offshore. However, with very cold air in place across eastern NC, any moisture that could come our way would likely be of a frozen variety. Therefore, First Alert Weather Days will remain in effect for late Thursday and early Friday resulting from expected brutally cold temperatures and the small possibility of this particular storm system tracking closer to eastern NC and bringing a threat of wintry precipitation. Please stay with us as we fine tune the forecast with each new set of forecast information.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 23 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast