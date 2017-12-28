Farmville evicted tenants to receive grievance hearings

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tenants being evicted from a Farmville housing complex will not be evicted at the start of the year.

It is while Farmville Housing Authority holds grievance hearings.

Tenants impacted at Pine Grove Apartments will be able to stay in their homes while they plead their cases.

They were initially told to get out on January 4.

Tenant Eboni Gorham welcomes the news, but says the past few months have been difficult.

“It’s just been a tough ride since October and the stress levels are high,” Gorham says. “The depression levels are high.”

Gorham says she is trying to get an attorney to attend the hearing with her.

Nine other families were evicted from their apartments and are pleading their cases as well.

