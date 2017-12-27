Wilmington church celebrates the tradition of Kwanzaa

WNCN Staff Published: Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The second day of Kwanzaa was celebrated on Wednesday and one local church came together for the festivities.

Kwanzaa is a seven day holiday that honors African heritage and African American culture throughout the world.

The holiday began the day after Christmas.

In Wilmington, people visited a local church to kick off the week-long celebration.

“Kwanzaa is very important because it establishes a foundation and a background for our people as to where we come from, what our values are, our morals are. How are we suppose to live opposed to how we are living,” said Kojo Nantambu, program organizer.

Each day of Kwanzaa highlights a different principle.

Self-determination was Wednesday’s principle.

