Washington theatre needs heat for the show to go on

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington theatre is looking for help this winter to heat up the historic arts building.

The Turnage Theatre located at 150 W Main Street opened in 1913 and has a deep rich theatrical history, but for now, the stage is cold until the theatre can gain money to fix the heat.

Two units have failed and the third is in need of a part costing over twenty thousand dollars.

After about twelve years, the system has given out, so the Turnage has turned to the community for help.

The theatre is appreciative of any donations as it runs as a nonprofit.

Treasurer Mia Williams said the Turnage is a community building and draws in tons of people every week.

The theatre currently sits four hundred people and the holiday season is one of the busiest times.

The theatre sits in its downtown location and is open to the community.

If you would like to make a donation to the Turnage Theatre you can visit their website at www.artsofthepamlico.org or stop by the theatre in person.