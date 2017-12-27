Recent house fires draw attention to prevention

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Temperatures in our area will remain in the 30’s for the remainder of the year.

Local fire departments want to make sure you’re being safe when trying to stay warm.

Just in the last week, there have been several fires throughout our area.

Fires can happen at any time but when the temperatures drop firefighters find the number of calls pick up.

Space heaters are one of the most common ways to heat a home.

Easily found, and often cheaper than running your home’s full system, they’ve grown in popularity.

Studies show that 1-in-6 fires are started by heating systems

Fire Marshal Bryant Beddard with Greenville Fire/Rescue said although popular, space heaters are not the leading cause of house fires. He said most start during cooking.

“We still see a lot of people having problems with unattended cooking so we want to remind them that whenever they are cooking to stay in the home,” said Beddard.

No need to get creative trying to stay warm. Beddard suggested leaving the stove or oven to cooking.

If you plan to use a space heater Beddard provides these tips to keep you safe.

Make sure you follow the manufacturing guidelines and keep the heater at least three feet away from anything combustible. They also suggest plugging the heater directly into the wall and not an extension cord.

GFR also recommends a monthly check-up on your smoke alarms

If you do not have one they can provide you with one and install it free of charge to those living in the city limits.

For more fire safety tips click HERE.