KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire took the lives of a flock of chickens Tuesday in Kenansville at a chicken house.

Chinquapin Volunteer Fire and Rescue received a call at 5:30 p.m. pertaining to a house fire on Paul Ed Dail Road.

Kenansville, Greenevers, Warsaw, Magnolia, and Sarecta firefighters were also on the scene.

Authorities believe an electrical problem caused the fire.

The chicken house was newly built and did have a flock of chickens inside.