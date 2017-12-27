First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in effect until Friday

SUMMARY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect early Wednesday morning for a small portion of the viewing area. Details:

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Moisture moves into the area bringing the chance of mainly rain across eastern NC. There is a slight chance of a little freezing rain or rain/snow mix for the northwestern sections of the WNCT 9 On Your Side viewing area. With the minimal risk of frozen precipitation, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western counties of the WNCT 9 On Your Side viewing area. However, for the central, southern and coastal counties of the viewing area, expect just light rain.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect some clearing later in the day.  It will be cold with afternoon temperatures holding in the lower to mid 40s before falling again late in the day. Frigid temperatures will take us through Wednesday night with increasing winds from the north that will make it feel even colder!

A LOOK AHEAD: A second storm system will develop and move in late Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place, some snow, sleet, and freezing rain could mix in with the rain, especially inland. It is still too soon to be specific about any accumulation of frozen precipitation.  Nonetheless, First Alert Weather Days are in effect for late Thursday and early Friday for the potential of wintry precipitation. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast with each new set of forecast information.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
36° F
precip:
80%
9am
Wed
36° F
precip:
60%
10am
Wed
37° F
precip:
50%
11am
Wed
36° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
10%
2pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Wed
40° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Wed
39° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Wed
37° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Wed
35° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Wed
33° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Wed
32° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Wed
30° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Wed
29° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Wed
28° F
precip:
0%
12am
Thu
28° F
precip:
0%
1am
Thu
27° F
precip:
0%
2am
Thu
26° F
precip:
0%
3am
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
4am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
5am
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
6am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
24° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
26° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
30° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
29° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
25° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
22° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
23° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
23° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
22° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
22° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
22° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

