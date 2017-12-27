First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Days in effect until Friday

SUMMARY: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect early Wednesday morning for a small portion of the viewing area. Details:



WEDNESDAY MORNING: Moisture moves into the area bringing the chance of mainly rain across eastern NC. There is a slight chance of a little freezing rain or rain/snow mix for the northwestern sections of the WNCT 9 On Your Side viewing area. With the minimal risk of frozen precipitation, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western counties of the WNCT 9 On Your Side viewing area. However, for the central, southern and coastal counties of the viewing area, expect just light rain.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON INTO WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect some clearing later in the day. It will be cold with afternoon temperatures holding in the lower to mid 40s before falling again late in the day. Frigid temperatures will take us through Wednesday night with increasing winds from the north that will make it feel even colder!

A LOOK AHEAD: A second storm system will develop and move in late Thursday into Friday. With cold air in place, some snow, sleet, and freezing rain could mix in with the rain, especially inland. It is still too soon to be specific about any accumulation of frozen precipitation. Nonetheless, First Alert Weather Days are in effect for late Thursday and early Friday for the potential of wintry precipitation. Stay with us as we fine tune the forecast with each new set of forecast information.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER!

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 36 ° F precip: 80% 36 ° F precip: 60% 37 ° F precip: 50% 36 ° F precip: 50% 37 ° F precip: 20% 37 ° F precip: 10% 39 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 10% 30 ° F precip: 10% 29 ° F precip: 10% 28 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 27 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 24 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 23 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% 22 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast