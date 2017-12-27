Bitter cold, snow and ice brings winter to the east

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Temperatures in the thirties and steady rainfall made for a chilly day across eastern North Carolina on Wednesday.

The east saw rain, ice, and even a few snowflakes throughout the day.

Farmville was one area that saw snow early in the morning until it melted into rain.

People wore hats, gloves, sweaters, and boots as they went shopping for post-Christmas sales and to the grocery store to stock up on supplies for the winter weather.

“I came out to Piggly Wiggly because of the snowing and weather, and I didn’t want to be snowed in without food,” said Joe Marcellus, Farmville resident. “There was ice on the steps, had to salt the steps down, icy and snowy, so it has been kind of rough this morning.”

Farmville Piggly Wiggly workers said they were busy all day with people coming in prepping for the cold weather and the start of the New Year.

“We are from Ohio we came down to North Carolina for a family vacation and this is nothing compared to what we came through, a snowstorm where it was a whiteout so it is nothing bad at all,” said Benjamin Henderson and Joe Reynolds, visitors from Ohio.

The citizens of Belvoir witnesses a snow shower on Wednesday.

The flakes fell quickly along the roadways and front yards.

The Belvoir snowfall did not produce much accumulation.

“I think this weather is beautiful,” said Alice Howard, Farmville resident.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation decided Wednesday not to treat additional roadways.

Officials plan to monitor the changing conditions after a dozen trucks brined main roads in central North Carolina on Tuesday.

Eastern North Carolina residents are still urged to be cautious while driving due to leftover ice and slick streets.

9 on your side will continue to update you on the latest winter weather alerts.