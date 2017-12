BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire in Carteret County took the lives of two pets and left a family without a home on Monday.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. on Chadwick Creek Lane in Beaufort.

The Carteret County Fire Department said no one was injured or in the home during the fire.

The fire department ruled the home as a total loss.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family.