Angry man rams Smithfield auto dealership with pickup truck, police say

WNCN Staff Published:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An angry man rammed a pickup truck into the building at a Smithfield auto dealership on Tuesday, authorities said.

A photo showed shattered glass and twisted metal lying behind a Dodge pickup at Deacon Jones Chevrolet on North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

According to an employee, at least once person had to dive out of the way as the vehicle came into the building. It was stopped by a raised platform inside the building, the employee said.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and now faces several charges, police said.

No one inside the dealership was injured.

Police said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

