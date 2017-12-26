Trooper trying to catch reckless driver breaks arm in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina trooper trying to pull over a reckless driver crashed his cruiser and broke his arm.

The Highway Patrol said the trooper was checking on a report of a mattress on Interstate 85 in Charlotte on Monday when a Honda Civic sped by him and he tried to pull the vehicle over.

Authorities say the Civic driver did not stop, and the trooper lost control of his car, crashing into a pole in the highway median. The trooper broke his arm, but didn’t suffer any other serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol told media outlets the trooper got a partial license plate number of the Civic and authorities are still looking for the driver of that car.