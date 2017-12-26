Pitt County Recycling Center supervisor shares how to recycle properly after Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The gifts are open, the garbage cans are full, and now, all the trash must be collected.

The Pitt County Recycling Center’s supervisor says there’s a huge increase in trash after Christmas.

It is okay to recycle cardboard.

However, wrapping paper, bows and ribbons should stay out of the recycling bins.

The items can tear up machines and find workers spending more time making repairs.

“Well we really don’t have the manpower to sit there and take all that off,” supervisor Mike Cannon said. “It takes time to unwind all that, and we really don’t have the manpower for that.”

According to the director, tossed Christmas trees are converted into mulch.

He said it is important to remove lights and ornaments beforehand so glass and plastic don’t end up in the mulch.

